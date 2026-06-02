Fairfax County police launch major crackdown on dangerous driving

The Brief The Fairfax County Police Department announced plans to crackdown on dangerous drivers during the month of June on Tuesday. The goal is to reduce fatal, serious injury and property damage crashes. With summer arriving, police say the influx of people heading outdoors makes road safety more urgent than ever.



Fairfax County police are launching a major crackdown on dangerous driving this month, putting extra officers on the streets to target everything from speeding to loud exhausts.

What we know:

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) announced Tuesday that throughout June, patrol officers and specialized units will conduct targeted education and enforcement campaigns across the county.

The goal? Reining in aggressive behavior to reduce fatal, serious injury and property damage crashes.

Why now?

Timeline:

With summer arriving, police say the influx of people heading outdoors makes road safety more urgent than ever.

"The weather is getting nice. We’re getting more pedestrians, cyclists, a lot more people on the road," FCPD Officer Ingrid Palencia told FOX 5 D.C. "So, we want to make sure that people are aware that we’re out there, and we are looking to correct this behavior."

Palencia noted that traffic accidents happen far too frequently in the county, and officials hope a highly visible police presence will force drivers to tap the brakes.

"We want to reduce the amount of fatal crashes in our county, and just crashes in general," she added.

What officers are targeting

Drivers can expect to see a spike in traffic stops focusing on three major areas, according to the FCPD:

The "Move Over" Law: Officers will strictly enforce Virginia's law requiring drivers to Officers will strictly enforce Virginia's law requiring drivers to shift lanes or slow down when passing flashing lights . The law is designed to protect first responders, tow truck operators and stranded motorists on the shoulder.

Loud Exhausts: Police are cracking down on modified or broken exhaust systems, which officials noted significantly impact the quality of life in local neighborhoods.

The Return of "Road Shark": The department's The department's high-visibility traffic enforcement initiative is back. This campaign specifically targets high-risk behaviors like speeding, reckless driving and driving while distracted.

Dig deeper:

Fairfax County isn't alone in this effort; several other law enforcement agencies across the D.C. metro area have recently announced similar summer enforcement campaigns to keep local roads safe.

The Virginia State Police and the Metropolitan Police Department have both ramped up high-visibility patrols and safety checkpoints, while Maryland state agencies are utilizing automated speed enforcement to protect busy corridors.