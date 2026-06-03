Fairfax County police launch summer traffic safety push

Fairfax County police are launching a summer traffic safety push aimed at cracking down on dangerous driving behaviors from how motorists handle the wheel to how loud their vehicles sound.

The Brief Fairfax County police launch a summer traffic safety push targeting dangerous driving behaviors. The campaign highlights Virginia’s move over law and enforcement of loud exhaust violations. The Road Shark campaign runs June 8–14, focusing on speeding, distracted and reckless driving.



The campaign, officials say, is focused on keeping both the public and officers safe, and will target several areas of concern.

What we know:

One priority is Virginia’s move over law. Drivers are required to slow down, and, when safe, move over, when they see a motorist stopped along the roadway or an emergency vehicle on the shoulder with lights, hazards or warning equipment activated.

Police will also be enforcing violations involving loud exhaust systems.

In addition, the department’s Road Shark campaign runs June 8–14, targeting speeding, distracted driving and reckless driving. Officers will be watching for cellphones in drivers’ hands and other unsafe behaviors.

The goal, police say, is to ensure everyone heading to vacation, commuting to work or passing through can do so safely.