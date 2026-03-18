The Brief Freezing AM temperatures in the upper 20s brought a winterlike start to the day. Highs will reach only the low 40s before a gradual warmup begins Thursday. Spring arrives Friday with highs in the 60s before cooler weather returns next week.



A March chill settled over the region on Wednesday, with overnight temperatures dropping below freezing and morning conditions in the upper 20s bringing a winterlike feel to the Washington, D.C. region.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says any wet surfaces early in the day are likely to be frozen after several hours below freezing.

The cold stretch comes as much of the eastern U.S. remains under a deep chill, while a developing heat dome in the southwest is expected to bring potential record highs from Las Vegas to Phoenix.

Clouds will gradually clear through the day, but temperatures will stay well below normal, with highs only in the low 40s which will be short of the mid‑50s typically seen in mid‑March.

Temperatures will fall back near freezing Wednesday night before a gradual warmup begins Thursday with highs returning to the 50s.

Spring officially begins on Friday with warmer weather in the 60s that will continue into the weekend before cooler temperatures return early next week.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Cold Wednesday brings freezing temperatures before gradual warmup