The Brief A slight chance of showers is expected Tuesday with cloudy and cool conditions. Highs will struggle to reach the mid‑60s under thick cloud cover. Rain becomes more likely Wednesday before sunshine returns Thursday.



A slight chance of showers is expected across the Washington, D.C., region Tuesday, with cloudy and cool conditions keeping highs in the mid‑60s.

What we know:

Cloud cover and a light southerly flow will keep temperatures down through the afternoon, with only spotty rain possible. Any showers that develop are not expected to be widespread, but an umbrella may come in handy.

Highs will struggle to reach the mid‑60s under the thick cloud cover.

Overnight temperatures will stay milder than Monday, with most areas holding in the 40s and 50s. Rain becomes more likely Wednesday, with showers at times turning heavier by the afternoon before clearing out in the evening.

Sunshine returns Thursday, offering the best chance this week to get outside. Friday brings similar conditions before late‑day showers move in and linger into parts of Saturday. Skies clear again Sunday as the new workweek begins.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Cloudy, cool Tuesday with a slight chance of showers