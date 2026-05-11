DC weather: Chance of showers, cooler temperatures Monday

The Brief Lingering showers and cooler temperatures in the low 60s Monday. Light rain may continue through the morning commute. Skies gradually clear later with temperatures near 70 on Tuesday.



Lingering showers and cooler temperatures in the low 60s will start the week across the Washington, D.C. region on Monday.

What we know:

Rain showers will move into the area as a low‑pressure system approaches, and light rain may continue through the morning commute. Temperatures will hold in the low 60s, so an extra layer, and the umbrella, will come in handy early in the day.

Conditions gradually improve through the afternoon as skies begin to clear. Sunshine breaks through later in the day, with highs near 63 degrees,

What's next:

Tuesday starts off cool, but clearer skies will help temperatures rebound to near 70 degrees by the afternoon.

Another chance of rain arrives Wednesday, with highs near 72 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday and Friday, with temperatures close to 70 degrees.

By the weekend, warmer weather builds in, with sunshine pushing highs back into the 80s.

Monday Weather Timeline

Monday morning–afternoon

A chance of showers before 1 p.m.; cloudy early, then mostly sunny; high near 63

Late afternoon

Gradual clearing continues with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s.

Tonight

Mostly clear with a low around 47 and light

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