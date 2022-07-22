DC Heat Wave: Scorching temperatures Friday with highs near 95 degrees

Another extremely hot day across the D.C. region Friday as the unrelenting heat that has gripped the region over the last week continues.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says expect high temperatures near 95 degrees Friday.

The sweltering heat and humidity will build and continue through the weekend bringing dangerously hot temperatures close to 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend's heat and humidity could push the heat index values to between 100 and 105 degrees.

Temperatures remain in the upper-90s Monday.

TIPS FOR STAYING SAFE IN THE HEAT

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room.

Stay out of direct sunshine.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside and when possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments when working outdoors.