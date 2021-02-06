DC could get up to 5 inches of snow in weekend winter storm
WASHINGTON - Less than a week after its first big snowfall in years, the nation's capital could soon see another.
FOX 5 forecasts between three to five inches of snow in another winter storm starting Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The new storm will come just days after a lengthy snowfall last weekend that lasted well into the workweek.
