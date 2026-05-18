DC activates first Heat Alert of the season as temperatures climb into the 90s

The District activated its first Heat Alert of the season Monday as temperatures push into the mid‑90s, with even hotter conditions expected in the days ahead.

Monday’s high is forecast to reach 95 degrees, just shy of the record of 96. Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the stretch, with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Temperatures will again reach the 90s Wednesday before possible storms develop late in the day.

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The District issues heat‑related alerts during the spring and summer when the National Weather Service forecasts conditions that pose a risk to residents, particularly those outdoors or experiencing homelessness.

A Heat Alert is triggered when the heat index is expected to reach 95 degrees or higher. An Extreme Heat Alert is issued when the heat index is forecast to reach 105 degrees or above.

Heat Alerts and Extreme Heat Alerts are shared through AlertDC, the city’s public notification system. Residents and visitors can sign up for free email and text alerts at alert.dc.gov.

Low‑barrier shelters and day centers operate year‑round, offering air‑conditioned spaces, support services and case management for individuals experiencing homelessness. Cooling centers across the District, including libraries, recreation centers, community centers and youth service sites, provide free, air‑conditioned relief from the heat. Locations can be found at heat.dc.gov.

The District also offers free access to indoor pools and recreation centers operated by the Department of Parks and Recreation. Locations can be found on the DPR website.

Hot Weather Safety

Officials urge residents to be aware of warning signs of heat illness. Here are tips from the National Weather Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Heat Cramps

Heat cramps may be the first sign of heat-related illness, and may lead to heat exhaustion or stroke.

Symptoms: Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in legs and abdomen. Heavy sweating.

First Aid: Apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve spasm. Give sips of water unless the person complains of nausea, then stop giving water.



Seek immediate medical attention if cramps last longer than 1 hour.

Heat Exhaustion

Symptoms: Heavy sweating; weakness or tiredness; cool, pale, clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; muscle cramps; dizziness, nausea or vomiting; headache; fainting.

First Aid: Move person to a cooler environment, preferably a well air-conditioned room. Loosen clothing. Apply cool, wet cloths or have person sit in a cool bath. Offer sips of water.

Seek immediate medical attention if the person vomits, symptoms worsen or last longer than 1 hour

Heat Stroke

Symptoms: Throbbing headache; confusion; slurred speech; nausea; dizziness; body temperature above 103°F; hot, red, dry or damp skin; rapid and strong pulse; fainting; loss of consciousness.

First Aid: Call 911 or get the victim to a hospital immediately. Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency. Delay can be fatal. Move the victim to a cooler, preferably air-conditioned, environment. Reduce body temperature with cool cloths or bath. Use fan if heat index temperatures are below the high 90s. A fan can make you hotter at higher temperatures. Do NOT give fluids.