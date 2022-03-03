Cooler Thursday with afternoon sunshine; warm weekend ahead
WASHINGTON - A cooler Thursday with plenty of afternoon sunshine after morning showers move through the D.C. area.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we start off chilly with highs in the low-50s later in the day.
Warm temperatures are heading our direction this weekend! We can expect highs in the 60s Saturday and in the upper-70s Sunday. Temperatures will be close to 80 degrees Monday.
