Cool, scattered showers Monday; weekend temps in the 80s

Cool temperatures and spotty showers Monday but temperatures in the 80s are expected this weekend.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says a cool front is moving through the area bring scattered showers – mostly during the morning hours. Temperatures this afternoon will stay in the 50s and very low-60s.

Big changes are expected later this week, Mike says, as temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s by the weekend.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5