Cool, scattered showers Monday; weekend temps in the 80s
WASHINGTON - Cool temperatures and spotty showers Monday but temperatures in the 80s are expected this weekend.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says a cool front is moving through the area bring scattered showers – mostly during the morning hours. Temperatures this afternoon will stay in the 50s and very low-60s.
Big changes are expected later this week, Mike says, as temperatures climb into the 70s and 80s by the weekend.
Advertisement
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: