Cool, plenty of sunshine Wednesday with highs in the 50s

We are halfway through our first full work week of November and today will feature plenty of sunshine with cool temperatures. FOX 5's Sue Palka says a chill greets you early on this bright morning as temperatures at dawn range from 36 to 43 degrees.

Afternoon full sunshine and light breezes will help temperatures climb into the mid to upper 50s which is just a bit cooler than average for early November.

We continue to monitor the arrival of a stronger late week blast of cold air that will be here before the weekend. An even colder air mass rolls into town early next week and could bring -- at least the chance -- for our first snowflakes next Tuesday if the timing is just right (or wrong depending on your perspective!).

Advertisement

For now enjoy this seasonably comfortable November day and check out our FOX 5 Winter Outlook!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Check for power outages in DC region

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5