Cool, dry Wednesday with highs in the 70s
WASHINGTON - Skies will clear bringing sunshine to the D.C. region Wednesday after a night of wet weather.
FOX 5's Mike Thomas says the overnight rain will move out during the morning hours. Expect cooler temperatures in the upper-60s and 70s, dry skies and plenty of afternoon sun.
Shower chances return on Thursday and Friday as we head into a dry and mostly sunny first weekend of October.
