Cool, dry Wednesday with highs in the 70s

Skies will clear bringing sunshine to the D.C. region Wednesday after a night of wet weather.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says the overnight rain will move out during the morning hours. Expect cooler temperatures in the upper-60s and 70s, dry skies and plenty of afternoon sun.

Shower chances return on Thursday and Friday as we head into a dry and mostly sunny first weekend of October.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5