Cool, cloudy Monday with highs in the 70s; scattered showers possible for much of the day

A break from the heat Monday with cooler air moving into the region and the possibility for showers for much of the day.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says we can expect a cloudy day with temperatures falling by the afternoon into the lower-70s and upper-60s. Most of the day will feature clouds and on-and-off again showers.

We could see some scattered showers Monday morning with afternoon showers becoming more widespread with an occasional rumble of thunder possible.

Rain and showers will continue into the evening hours tonight. Partly sunny conditions with warmer temperatures in the 80s Tuesday.

