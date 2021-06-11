Cool, cloudy Friday with showers through the afternoon; Flash Flood Watch for parts of DC region

The D.C. region is mostly waterlogged after several stormy days in a row -- but we'll have to slog through one more day of showers and a few storms.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we're much cooler now that a cool front -- that ignited yesterday's storms and produced flash flooding – has pushed south of the region,

Sue says we will have more showers but fewer storms Friday with cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s and low-70s in most places. Unfortunately, the showers will persist through the day and evening.

Hang in there for a dry and comfortable Saturday! Under partly sunny skies -- temperatures on Saturday will reach the low-80s. Sunday starts out sunny but a few scattered showers or storms are possible as temperatures warm into the mid-and-upper-80s.

