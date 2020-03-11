Cool, cloudy and highs in the 50s Wednesday; possible evening showers

It's back to sunshine and the real feel of March on this cool Wednesday morning. A cold front crossed the region last night dropping temperatures into the upper 30s in the suburbs and mid to upper 40s in the city.

While we start the day with sunshine, clouds look to increase through the afternoon hours. High temperatures top out in the mid 50s which will be about 15-20 degrees cooler than Monday and Tuesday so don't forget to grab a jacket before heading out.

Clouds hang tough through the night and it will be chilly once again with temperatures back in the upper 30s to low 40s

