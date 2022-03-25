Cool, breezy Friday with possible passing shower

A foggy start Friday morning with low visibility on D.C. area roadways.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says we're in for a cool and breezy day with highs in the low-60s. Light showers and sprinkles are possible this afternoon as clouds return.

WINTER'S REVENGE: COLD BLAST MAY BRING QUICK END TO PEAK BLOOM

Scattered showers return Saturday with cold temperatures in the 50s. The sun returns for a chilly Sunday.

