Cool, breezy Friday with possible passing shower
WASHINGTON - A foggy start Friday morning with low visibility on D.C. area roadways.
FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says we're in for a cool and breezy day with highs in the low-60s. Light showers and sprinkles are possible this afternoon as clouds return.
WINTER'S REVENGE: COLD BLAST MAY BRING QUICK END TO PEAK BLOOM
Scattered showers return Saturday with cold temperatures in the 50s. The sun returns for a chilly Sunday.
