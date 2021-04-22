Cool and breezy Thursday with highs in the 50s

A breezy and chilly afternoon with highs that will only reach the 50s Thursday following some wild weather with numerous reports of trees and power lines down due to the strong wind gusts.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says a Freeze Warning will be in effect until 9 a.m. for our western counties as lows dip below freezing potentially killing crops and vegetation.

Today will be sunny, but cooler with high temperatures running more 10 degrees below average. It will also be another windy day with gusts up to 35 mph.

Temperatures return to normal on Friday with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. Low pressure tracks back into the area over the weekend bringing a chance for showers late Saturday into early Sunday.

Advertisement

The temperatures soar next week with highs in the upper 70s and 80s!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5