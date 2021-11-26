Cold, windy Black Friday afternoon; snowflakes possible Sunday

Black Friday shoppers saw a few showers during the early morning hours – but the skies quickly and cold and extremely windy conditions moved in.

Expect wind gusts up to 40 mph during the after with wind chill values in the 20s and 30s.

You can expect your Saturday to be cold and windy.

Will we see the first snowflakes of the season over the weekend? Probably not in D.C. but you could have a better chance of seeing some snow Sunday morning and afternoon if you are north and west of the city in the higher elevations and in the mountainous regions of western Maryland.

A fast moving clipper system could leave a light coating in those areas.

Cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s will be with us at the start of next week.

@caitlinrothfox5