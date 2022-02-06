Cold temperatures linger in DC region Sunday; wintry weather possible Monday morning

The cold temperatures will hang around the area Sunday, and we are tracking a system that could bring wintry weather into the DC region Monday morning. But, the good news is a warm-up is coming later this week.

Sunday morning will be even colder than Saturday with lows in teens and 20s.

The sunshine makes a comeback Sunday, but we are still colder than average for this time of the year.

Highs Sunday afternoon will climb to the upper 30s.

Low pressure will develop off the Georgia coast bringing rain and possible a wintry mix to southern Maryland starting midday Monday.

We are watching the track of this system, but it looks like DC should dodge most of the rain.

The 50s return on Wednesday.

