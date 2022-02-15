Cold, sunny Tuesday with highs in the low-40s

Brace yourself! It's a very cold morning with temperatures in the teens to low-20s so grab the warm coat before heading out.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says plenty of sun will take the edge off that morning cold, but we will still be chilly this afternoon. High temperatures running below normal today in the upper 30s to low 40s, but this will be the last below average day this week.

Wednesday begins a warmer trend that will boost temperatures into the 50s, and 60s are in the forecast by Thursday afternoon. That Thursday warmth is ahead of a round of rain that looks to arrive by late afternoon or evening and continue into early Friday.

