Cold, sunny Monday with highs in the 40s
WASHINGTON - Another chilly morning Monday with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says the afternoon will be unseasonably cool with high temperatures in the 40s.
Good news -- we warm back up Tuesday which also happens to be the start of meteorological spring!
The warming trend continues through Wednesday when the 60s make a comeback.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement