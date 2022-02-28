Cold, sunny Monday with highs in the 40s

Another chilly morning Monday with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says the afternoon will be unseasonably cool with high temperatures in the 40s.

Good news -- we warm back up Tuesday which also happens to be the start of meteorological spring!

The warming trend continues through Wednesday when the 60s make a comeback.

