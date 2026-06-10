DC weather: Showers, thunderstorms Wednesday as heat and humidity build

The Brief Showers and thunderstorms expected as temperatures rise into the upper 80s. Additional chances for storms this afternoon and evening with a marginal severe risk. Highs climb into the 90s Thursday and Friday before sun returns Saturday.



Showers and thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday across the Washington, D.C. region as temperatures rise into the upper 80s and a more summerlike pattern returns to the area.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says expect humidity to increase early in the day, with warm temperatures and scattered showers developing. Grenda says additional rain could move in through mid-to late morning. Not everyone will see rain, she says, but umbrellas may be needed at times.

Additional chances for thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. The region is also under a marginal risk for severe weather on Wednesday. Any storms that form could produce heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts and small hail.

High temperatures will reach near 87 degrees Wednesday before climbing into the 90s Thursday and Friday, with storm chances continuing through the end of the workweek.

Sunny conditions are expected Saturday, with highs near 90 degrees, before a chance of showers returns Sunday. Lower humidity and cooler weather are expected by early next week.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms through the day, highs near 87.

Wednesday Night

Showers and storms before 8 p.m. with patchy fog late, low around 71.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 95 and a chance of late‑day storms.

Thursday Night

Chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 75.

Friday

Showers likely after 2 p.m. with a high near 96.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, low near 70.

Saturday

Sunny and warm with a high near 90.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, low around 68.

Sunday

Chance of showers after 2 p.m., high near 92.

Sunday Night

Chance of showers, low around 68.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Showers, thunderstorms Wednesday as heat and humidity build