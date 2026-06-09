The Brief Police still searching for two suspects after attempted kidnapping of a Manassas toddler. Officers chased an e‑bike rider who matched a suspect description but got away. Mother says men tried to lure child with candy near the soccer field at Dean Park.



A 6‑year‑old girl is being hailed as a hero after police say she stopped two men who were trying to kidnap her 4‑year‑old sister in Manassas.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says Manassas City police are still searching for the two suspects.

Officers attempted to stop someone they believed matched one of the descriptions, but the individual fled on an e‑bike. Police body camera video shows officers chasing the person before he got away.

2 men wanted in attempted kidnapping of Manassas toddler; police body camera video shows chase (Manassas City Police Department)

The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. Monday near the soccer field at Dean Park. According to police, the girls’ mother told officers two men tried to lure her younger daughter away with candy. The 6‑year‑old began yelling for her mother, prompting her to grab both children and flag down an off‑duty officer.

Police say one suspect was dressed in all white and the other in all black.

Authorities say the case is a reminder to revisit stranger‑danger conversations with children.

Anyone who was in the park area Monday night or lives in the Wellington community and has information is asked to contact Manassas City Police.