Cold, gusty winds Monday with temperatures in the 40s
WASHINGTON - A cold Monday morning with gusty winds across the D.C. region with high temperatures that will only reach the 40s.
FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says cold temperatures will dip to near record numbers today.
Gwen says watch for scattered flurries and a possible isolated shower later this afternoon.
FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says temperatures will reach the 40s – but wind chill values will make it feel like temperatures are in the 20s – especially at the bus stop during the morning hours.
The chilly temperatures could spell bad news for the cherry blossoms – especially after an unseasonably cold and breezy afternoon.
The temperatures will remain in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the 70s Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms.
