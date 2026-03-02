Man shot, killed in Loudoun County

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting early Monday in the 200 block of Silverleaf Drive in Sterling.

Deputies were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the case remains active, but there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cote at 703‑777‑1021. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703‑777‑1919 or through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.