George Washington University signs nearly $500M deal with Amazon to build AI hub

The Brief George Washington University has sold its Virginia Science and Technology campus to Amazon. The site could become Amazon’s next AI hub. While supporters say it could mean new jobs and revenue for the area, neighbors say they're fed up with all the data centers near their homes.



George Washington University has closed a nearly $500 million deal with Amazon Data Services, selling its Virginia Science and Technology campus.

The site could become Amazon’s next AI hub.

Officials say it means jobs and new revenue, but some neighbors are fed up with data centers popping up near their homes.

What we know:

Amazon has not confirmed its plans for the property.

A spokesperson told FOX 5 that any development here will involve community input and coordination with local leaders.

But across Northern Virginia, warehouses are quickly becoming data centers, fueling the state’s rise as a national epicenter for artificial intelligence, and not everyone is on board.

Local perspective:

Neighbors say they’re frustrated that vacant buildings are being converted into massive tech facilities instead of schools or other community resources.

"I call them mushrooms because they just keep popping up everywhere. It’s a concern," Virginia resident Sherri Turkol said.

Some also worry about the strain on the power grid and rising electric bills.

Dig deeper:

The deal with George Washington University comes as the school faces a $24 million budget deficit.

University leaders say unloading the campus is part of a long-term strategy to stabilize finances and reinvest in their academic mission.

The agreement allows GW to continue operating programs at the Virginia site for up to five years.

Big picture view:

Amazon has long argued its data centers are economic engines, bringing jobs and investment to the region. It’s a point echoed by workers in the AI industry.

"We’re already using AI in our everyday life, and it’s truly bringing so much revenue," said Antoine Harden, who works in AI.

University officials say proceeds from the sale will support research and teaching, with a portion set aside for a one-time bonus for eligible staff.