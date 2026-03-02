Police continue to ask for tips on 30 year anniversary of Virginia murder case

The Brief Virginia State Police continue to search for the suspect that killed Alicia Showalter Reynolds, 30 years ago today. Reynolds was last seen on Route 29 in Culpeper County and her remains were found two months later. Anyone with any information should call (804)-750-8778 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.



Alicia Showalter Reynolds was last seen alive exactly 30 years ago on March 2, 1996, before her remains were found in a field two months later, according to Virginia State Police.

As today marks three decades since her disappearance, Virginia State Police say they are still continuing to pursue leads and are asking the public for any tips that could help bring justice.

The backstory:

Reynolds, then 26, was abducted along Route 29 in Culpeper County as she was driving from Baltimore to Charlottesville to meet her mother.

According to news reports at the time, officials believed a man flagged her down, convinced her that her car was broken and abducted her. Reynolds was last seen getting into a pickup truck with a man, and police said Reynolds was the first homicide victim of the dozens of female motorists that were similarly approached on the highway.

No other women except one were harmed in the reported incidents, and unlike Reynolds, the woman got away with a broken ankle.

What you can do:

Virginia State Police said in a video that they follow up on all calls or emails and will appreciate any tips, regardless of if they were already called in.

Anyone with any information should call (804)-750-8778 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.