Cold and breezy Tuesday after record warmth; chilly rain overnight into Wednesday

We're back to reality Tuesday! After hitting a record-setting 80 degrees yesterday, a very gusty push of much colder air has arrived.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says temperatures early this morning are close to 40, and by afternoon we expect to top out in the upper 40s to mid-50s which is more typical for early March.

It's still on the breezy side but not as windy as Monday. Plenty of sunshine expected through the day.

Clouds increase tonight and significant rain looks to return overnight into Wednesday.

This cold rain may be mixing with snow at times especially north and west so be sure to stay updated on the forecast with your FOX 5 Weather Team online and on air.

