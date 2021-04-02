Cold and breezy Friday with highs in the 40s

Phew! We made it through April 1 which was most definitely not fooling around when it comes to being contrary.

We are not expecting a warm-up today but at least we’re not expecting snow squalls!

It’s very cold early this morning with temperatures ranging between 25 and 32 degrees.

It will be a sunnier day as we head for the mid to upper 40s by afternoon. The breeze from the northwest gusting up to 30 mph at times keeps the wind chill feeling like February.

We’re back below 32 overnight so make sure you protect those sensitive plants.

Warmer news for the Easter Weekend as sunshine will dominate and temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s.

