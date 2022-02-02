Cloudy Wednesday with warmer temperatures near 50 degrees
WASHINGTON - Happy Groundhog Day!
Regardless of the prediction from Punxsutawney Phil, we should have a slight warm-up this afternoon helping to boost temperatures into the mid-40s to around 50 degrees!
It will be cloudier than Tuesday, but we should get some sunny breaks from time to time.
Clouds are thicker by evening and rain is expected after midnight.
That rain continues into Thursday as temperatures head for the mid to upper 50s by afternoon.
