Cloudy Wednesday with warmer temperatures near 50 degrees

Happy Groundhog Day!

Regardless of the prediction from Punxsutawney Phil, we should have a slight warm-up this afternoon helping to boost temperatures into the mid-40s to around 50 degrees!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

It will be cloudier than Tuesday, but we should get some sunny breaks from time to time.

Clouds are thicker by evening and rain is expected after midnight.

That rain continues into Thursday as temperatures head for the mid to upper 50s by afternoon.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5