Cloudy Wednesday with showers and temperatures in the mid-60s

The clouds are back and scattered showers are expected to develop and move from west to east through late morning, into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today are seasonable in the mid-60s.

This doesn't look like a lot of rain, only about ¼ inch but it should be enough to knock the tree pollen down a bit. The showers will end late.

Thursday should start cloudy but become sunny, dry and breezy with temperatures back in the mid-60s.

