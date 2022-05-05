Cloudy, dry Thursday; showers and storms Friday

A calm and dry to start Thursday morning across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says expect some clouds and fog to begin the day before brief sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will be around 70 degrees.

A cold front moves across the region overnight bringing scattered showers and storms as we head into Friday.

Expect the wet weather to stick around as we head into the weekend with cooler temperatures and rain expected both Saturday and Sunday.

