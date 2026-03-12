Commanders release new renderings of RFK Stadium

The Brief Additional renderings of the Commanders new stadium were released Wednesday. The new conceptual renderings give a closer look at what architecture firm HKS is planning for the design. The stadium will seat up to 70,000 people, and the multi-billion-dollar construction is expected to include housing, green spaces and a sports complex.



The Washington Commanders have released new renderings of the team's stadium that will be built at the old RFK Stadium site in D.C.

Big picture view:

Washington Commanders fans are getting excited after seeing the new renderings of the team's future stadium.

The new conceptual renderings give a closer look at what architecture firm HKS is planning for the design.

The renderings were submitted as part of the review process by the National Capital Planning Commission.

Image 1 of 6 ▼

The backstory:

Demolition of the old RFK Stadium started last year to make room for the Commanders to return to D.C.

The stadium will seat up to 70,000 people, and the multi-billion-dollar construction is expected to include housing, green spaces and a sports complex.

There will also be a neighborhood gathering place and a stage to host large events.

Construction on the stadium is expected to start next year, with plans to open for the 2030 season.