Cloudy, cool Monday with morning drizzle and highs in the mid-70s
WASHINGTON - Low pressure is pushing clouds and drizzle toward the D.C. region Monday to start the workweek.
FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says a blanket of cloud-cover is expected to stick around for most of the day.
Highs will be in the mid-70s for much of the area.
Matthew says less clouds and drier skies Tuesday. Temperatures will be back near 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
