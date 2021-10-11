Cloudy, cool Monday with morning drizzle and highs in the mid-70s

Low pressure is pushing clouds and drizzle toward the D.C. region Monday to start the workweek.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says a blanket of cloud-cover is expected to stick around for most of the day.

Highs will be in the mid-70s for much of the area.

Matthew says less clouds and drier skies Tuesday. Temperatures will be back near 80 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

