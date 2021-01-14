Cloudy and mild Thursday with highs in the 50s

Our quiet weather pattern continues today with chilly morning temperatures in the 20s to low 30s under a cloudy sky. Morning clouds will break for the balance of another sun-filled day.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says temperatures continue to run about 10 degrees above average today ranging from 48 to 53 with light winds making it pleasant to be outside!

We change things up a bit on Friday. More clouds roll in ahead of a frontal boundary that looks to spread some showers into the region later in the day. Daytime temperatures will still top out in the upper 40s. Some chilly rain showers stick around overnight, and in a few areas could mix with some snow showers overnight into the first part of Saturday.

We will keep you updated!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Advertisement

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5