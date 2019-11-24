Clouds give way to sunshine this afternoon in the DC area

Sunday started off with a few showers mainly north western suburbs.

We can’t even rule out this early snowflake way up north towards the Pennsylvania border.

Temperatures are all way above freezing so need no need to worry about conditions that may be slippery.

For the afternoon conditions improve lots of sunshine as dryer air comes in. Gusty winds will come in from the northwest today, bringing gusts of up to 25mph.

Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday looks beautiful with sunny skies, and temperatures in the mid 50s.