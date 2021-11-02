Chilly Tuesday with clouds and showers; freeze warnings overnight

We're off to a chilly and damp start on this Election Day as temperatures at daybreak are near 40 degrees in many areas.

The rain wear will come in handy today as we expect light showers to linger until midafternoon. Temperatures will be quite chilly as well, only topping out between 45-50 degrees.

If you still have plants growing outside and don't want them damaged overnight, make plans to move them inside or cover them. A Freeze Watch is in effect for several counties N/W of Interstate 95. Temperatures may drop below 32 in some areas.

The remainder of the week is quite a contrast to our warm October. While we stay dry after today we remain chiller than average with overnight lows in the 30s and high temperatures in the 50s.

