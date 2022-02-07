Chilly Monday with rain, freezing rain possible for parts of DC region

A cloudy and chilly start to the workweek Monday with rain and possible icy roadways across parts of the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says some parts of central and southern Maryland could see an icy early morning commute with freezing rain.

Rain is likely along areas of the I-95 corridor and to the east thought the afternoon and evening. Some areas could even see isolated snowflakes mix with rain this afternoon.

Highs in the 40s are expected Monday with warmer temperatures through the week and into the weekend.

