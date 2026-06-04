Manhunt underway for 2 women charged with murder of mother in Silver Spring

The Brief Police are hunting for Vanessa Tjongarero-Henderson and her girlfriend, Samantha Raebel, who are actively evading first-degree murder charges for the death of Tjongarero-Henderson's mother. The investigation began May 26 after a welfare check revealed the body of the victim, Hilde Henderson, inside a Silver Spring senior community. The homicide has shocked residents, some of whom recalled previous arguments between the victim and her daughter.



A massive manhunt is underway tonight for two women accused of first-degree murder after a 67-year-old woman was found dead inside a Silver Spring senior living community.

What we know:

Montgomery County Police are searching for the victim's daughter, 29-year-old Vanessa Tjongarero-Henderson of Clarksburg, and her girlfriend, 36-year-old Samantha Raebel of Phoenix. Both women face first-degree murder charges but have actively evaded law enforcement and remain at large.

The investigation began on May 26 at approximately 11 a.m. when officers arrived at The Charter House senior community on Fenwick Lane to conduct a welfare check on resident Hilde Henderson. Upon entering the apartment, police discovered Henderson deceased.

Photo via X/@@mcpnews.

While authorities have not released details regarding the exact cause of death, an autopsy conducted by the medical examiner officially ruled Henderson’s death a homicide.

Following the ruling, detectives identified Tjongarero-Henderson and Raebel as the primary suspects and secured warrants for their arrest.

What they're saying:

The news has sent shockwaves through the senior living complex, where neighbors described the victim as a kind and pleasant woman.

One resident noted that while the situation is tragic, he had previously witnessed arguments between Henderson and her daughter. Another resident expressed disbelief over the nature of the crime, questioning how someone could do this to their own mother, especially inside a facility meant to be a safe haven for seniors.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking the public for any information that could lead to the location and arrest of the two fugitives; Anyone with information is urged to immediately call 911.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online by visiting the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website at crimesolversmcmd.org to access the P3 Tips portal, or by calling 1-866-411-8477.

Crime Solvers notes that tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward ranging from $250 up to $10,000.