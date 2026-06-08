Manhunt continues for armed and dangerous suspect following weekend crime spree

A manhunt is continuing for a suspect police say abducted a victim at knifepoint, stole a vehicle, and led officers on a multi-jurisdiction chase through Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

What we know:

Herndon police have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Cristian Vasquez Alvarenga.

Police say the incident began around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 1000 block of Knight Lane in Herndon.

According to investigators, Alvarenga went to the home of a family member, where he allegedly trashed the residence, assaulted family members, and threatened people with a knife. Police say he then abducted a family friend described as a mentor, forcing the victim into the victim’s Jeep at knifepoint before fleeing.

The stolen vehicle was pursued through Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C., and into Maryland. The chase ended after Alvarenga abandoned the Jeep and the victim on a dead-end street in Oxon Hill.

Authorities say the victim was found unharmed.

Police tell FOX 5 that after abandoning the vehicle, Alvarenga fled on foot and allegedly attempted to break into a nearby home. Officers from multiple agencies, along with helicopters and K-9 units, conducted an extensive search but were unable to locate him.

Investigators tracked the stolen phone and vehicle to Salisbury Drive in Oxon Hill using the Find My iPhone app, which helped officers locate the victim.

What they're saying:

"We’re very familiar with Cristian Alvarenga as it goes with Herndon Police Department, somebody that has a long history with us and charges," said Herndon Police Department Public Information Officer Ian Biggs.

"So we’re just hoping that we can find him and bring him back and make sure that everybody is safe."

The backstory:

Court records reviewed by FOX 5 show Alvarenga has faced at least 19 charges in Virginia over the past decade.

Police describe him as having a violent criminal history that includes weapons-related offenses and alleged gang-related crimes.

What we don't know:

Police have not released further details about the victims involved or the specific circumstances that led to the altercation.

Officials also say they do not collect immigration status information when filing charges or making arrests and have not commented on Alvarenga’s immigration status.

Why you should care:

Investigators consider Alvarenga armed and dangerous, and the search now spans multiple jurisdictions as authorities work to locate him before anyone else is harmed.