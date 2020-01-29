Chilly, dry Wednesday; showers expected Saturday

Wednesday will be a cold and bright late January morning that should feature more sunshine than yesterday.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says early morning temperatures will range from the upper-20s to the low-30s.

Winds are lighter today as high pressure builds overhead but afternoon temperatures are expected tp be seasonably chilly in the mid-40s. Clouds roll back in late tonight and we anticipate another night in the 20s.

Looking ahead, our next chance of precipitation may arrive late Friday into Saturday. There is a slight chance that there may be a combination of rain mixed with snow showers in colder northwestern zones Friday night if the storm tracks close enough at just the right time.

We anticipate scattered rain showers on Saturday with temperatures in the upper-40s. We will keep a close eye on the timing and track of this system all week.

