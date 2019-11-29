Chilly, breezy morning for Black Friday shoppers; wet weather moves in for weekend
WASHINGTON - A chilly day for all the Black Friday shoppers who will be out standing in line hoping to get bargains.
Chilly with winds from the north -- so bundle up! FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says highs will in the mid-to-upper 40's Friday.
It will be dry -- at least post "Turkey Day." More sun than clouds that take us into Saturday when some changes begin by the late afternoon and evening with some showers.
Hope your shopping trip is a success!
