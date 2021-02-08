Calm, quiet Monday; midweek storm could bring snow to DC region

Plenty of sunshine Monday across the D.C. region to start the week. FOX 5's Mike Thomas says expect cold temperatures in the 30s for most of the day. Commuters should stay alert for slick spots that have frozen evernight.

Calm, quiet and clear skies are expected with calm winds.

A warm front entering our area tonight may scatter a wintry mix across some parts of the region Tuesday morning. Not everyone with see precipitation in the morning and no accumulations are expected.

We're keeping our eyes on a storm system moving our way that could impact our area by the middle of the week. Mike says the system is expected to reach our area Wednesday and could impact us through Friday bringing the chance for a more prolonged snowfall event over multiple days.

