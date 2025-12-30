Expand / Collapse search

Bundle up! Temperatures drop across DMV Tuesday

Published  December 30, 2025 2:52am EST
Bitter cold temperatures move in Tuesday

It was a fairly mild winter day in the DMV on Monday, but get ready to bundle up -- frigid cold temperatures are moving in Tuesday! FOX 5's Mike Thomas has your full forecast. 

WASHINGTON - After a relatively mild and windy Monday, temperatures are dropping dramatically across the DMV on Tuesday. 

It's going to be a bitter cold day, with highs topping out in the mid-30s. 

Big dip:

Some parts of our region reached over 60 degrees on Monday, but that dipped significantly by the evening. 

Coupled with heavy wind gusts – reaching up to 55 mph – the DMV went from a mild afternoon to blustery cold. 

It is expected to be sunny on Tuesday, despite the cold. 

What's next:

Those chilly temperatures will hang around throughout the week, even bringing a chance of flurries in the very early morning hours on New Year's Day.

Check back with the FOX 5 weather team for the latest forecast as we close out 2025!

