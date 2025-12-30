Bundle up! Temperatures drop across DMV Tuesday

After a relatively mild and windy Monday, temperatures are dropping dramatically across the DMV on Tuesday.

It's going to be a bitter cold day, with highs topping out in the mid-30s.

Big dip:

Some parts of our region reached over 60 degrees on Monday, but that dipped significantly by the evening.

Coupled with heavy wind gusts – reaching up to 55 mph – the DMV went from a mild afternoon to blustery cold.

It is expected to be sunny on Tuesday, despite the cold.

What's next:

Those chilly temperatures will hang around throughout the week, even bringing a chance of flurries in the very early morning hours on New Year's Day.

Check back with the FOX 5 weather team for the latest forecast as we close out 2025!