Blustery, chilly with scattered flurries Wednesday; morning icy conditions possible

A few flurries or snow showers may still be scattered about early this morning and keep an eye out for patchy black ice as temperatures are in the upper-20s before dawn.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the sun should come out by afternoon, and while it's still blustery and chilly, that high sun angle will still be able to melt some of the snow that accumulated over three days.

Temperatures should reach the upper 30s but wind chills will be in the 20s. Northwest winds will gust up to 30 mph helping to dry up the pavement.

We're cold again overnight with temperatures in the mid-20s. Thursday should be sunny and a bit warmer in the low 40s.

