Beautiful Thanksgiving forecast; clipper system could bring some snowflakes to western areas Sunday

A beautiful Thanksgiving Day across the D.C. region!

After a chilly start, FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the upper-50s are expected during the afternoon.

Rain showers are on the way and should arrive later Thursday and into the overnight hours. Grab that umbrella if you are up and out for holiday shopping early Friday morning – you may see a few showers in the region.

First snowflakes of the season over the weekend? Probably not in D.C. but you could have a better chance of seeing some snow Sunday morning and afternoon if you are north and west of the city in the higher elevations and in the mountainous regions of western Maryland.

A fast moving clipper system may leave a light coating in some of those area north and west of the District.

Cooler temperatures will be with us at the start of next week.

