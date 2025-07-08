Wizards trade Kelly Olynyk to Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley

article

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade veteran Kelly Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and a 2026 second-round pick, reports say.

The trade was first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Big picture view:

The second-round pick will be the least favorable among selections from the Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, and newly crowned NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Olynyk’s move to San Antonio comes just days after he was acquired by the Wizards as part of a multi-player deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. In that previous trade, Washington received Olynyk, along with CJ McCollum and a future second-round pick, in exchange for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Olynyk, 34, played only 20 games for the Pelicans after being acquired from Toronto at the 2024 trade deadline, averaging 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting nearly 39% from three-point range.

The Wizards Return

Malaki Branham was drafted 20th overall by the Spurs in 2022, with Blake Wesley being drafted five picks later. Branham, a 6'5" guard, is known for his scoring ability and shot creation. He averaged 5 points per game last season with the Spurs and has shown flashes as a secondary playmaker. Wesley, meanwhile, is a high-energy defender and slasher who adds athleticism and upside at the guard spot. Their arrivals come just after Washington acquired veteran CJ McCollum in a separate deal, further crowding the backcourt with a mix of experience and youth.

This influx of young guards gives the Wizards flexibility as they evaluate their long-term core. Both Branham and Wesley are rookie extension eligible, allowing Washington to assess their fit alongside other young players like Bilal Coulibaly and 2025 No. 6 overall draft pick Tre Johnson.

What's next:

Adding Branham and Wesley to a roster that already features CJ McCollum, Tre Johnson and other young perimeter players gives the Wizards a crowded and dynamic backcourt. It enables them to experiment with multiple guard lineups, increase the pace of play, and prioritize ball-handling and shot creation from the perimeter. The front office’s focus on finding stability at point guard and building around players who can grow into foundational pieces further indicates a long-term commitment to a guard-centric identity.

This transition could lead to more up-tempo, perimeter-oriented basketball, with increased spacing and playmaking responsibilities distributed among several guards. The Wizards’ roster construction and recent transactions make it clear: Washington is pivoting toward a style that puts guards at the heart of their offensive and developmental plans.