Wizards trade Deni Avdija to Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon, draft picks: report

The Washington Wizards have traded forward Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for guard Malcom Brogdon, the No. 14 pick in Wednesday's draft, and a 2029 draft pick, per ESPN.

Avdija averaged 14.7 PPG and 7.2 RPG with a 50.6 FG% last season.

He signed a four-year, $55 million contract extension with the Wizards last October.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 24: Malcolm Brogdon #11 of the Portland Trail Blazers in action against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on January 24, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)





Brogdon, a former Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year, will join the Wizards.

The team now holds the second, 14th, 26th, and 52nd picks in the draft.

