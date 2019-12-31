Washington Redskins offer Ron Rivera 5-year head coaching deal, reports say

article

The Washington Redskins have reportedly offered their head coaching pick a five-year deal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the team made the offer to former Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera coached the Panthers for the past nine seasons and took them to a Super Bowl before being fired earlier this month. He would replace Jay Gruden who was fired after a 0-5 start to the season. Interim coach Bill Callahan went 3-8 the rest of the way.

On Monday, the Redskins officially parted ways with team President Bruce Allen. Allen was with the team for 10 seasons. The Redskins went 62-97-1 with Allen serving as Snyder's right-hand man, a stretch that featured only two playoff appearances and zero postseason victories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.