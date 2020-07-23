Nationals say star Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19, won't play

Just hours away from their home opener, the Washington Nationals confirmed on Thursday that outfielder Juan Soto has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier in the preseason, the Nationals indicated that two players had been confirmed as having the novel coronavirus, but declined to specify which players.

On Thursday, General Manager Mike Rizzo confirmed that Soto had tested positive, and that he would not play in the team’s season opener.

Soto is currently left off of the Nationals 30-man roster and will be placed on the injured reserve list.

The World Series Champion Nationals are set to square off against the New York Yankees at Nationals Park this afternoon.

Soto had 34 home runs and 110 RBIs last year.

Just 20-years-old during the postseason, the rookie provided glimpses of stardom to come when he hit five home runs and 14 RBIs.